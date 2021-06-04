Pritzker Signs New Redistricting Maps Into Law

Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed the new redistricting maps into law today.

In a press release, Pritzker signed the maps after he says he reviewed the proposed maps to ensure they align with the landmark Voting Rights Act as well as the Illinois Voting Rights Act of 2011. The new maps realign the General Assembly, Illinois Supreme Court, and Cook County Board of Review. Pritzker cited the Voting Rights Act’s protection of minorities and population shifts for his reason in signing the maps.

Pritzker’s announcement says the maps, which used American Community Survey data from 2019, accounts for population changes in the state over the last decade. State Republicans are sure to cry foul on the signing, as they have regularly accused Pritzker of not keeping a campaign promise by supporting an independent commission to draw the maps. The maps all passed the General Assembly along party line votes earlier this week.

The new maps all take effect immediately.