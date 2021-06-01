Pritzker: State Hits Phase 5 on June 11

Governor J.B. Pritzker says the state is almost ready to open back up.

New cases in the state have reached their lowest since March 25th, 2020. 401 new cases were reported by the state today with a positivity rate of 1.6%. Hospitalizations are also declining.

Pritzker was asked when the state would reach Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan today during a question & answer session during the General Assembly’s wrap on regular session. Pritzker says that June 11th is the day that the state will hit the benchmark.

According to CDC numbers, more than 67% of the state’s adult population has received at least 1 dose of the vaccine and more than half are fully vaccinated.