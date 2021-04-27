Pritzker to Revise Outdoor Mask Mandate

Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce a revision to align with new federal guidelines that say it’s safe for fully vaccinated people to go outdoors without face coverings in many situations.

Illinois’ current rules require masks outdoors in situations where people aren’t able to maintain at least 6 feet of distance, including at places like farmers markets, baseball stadiums and amusement parks.

It’s not immediately clear what Pritzker’s changes will be. The Chicago Tribune reports that the new CDC guidelines say fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks when attending small outdoor gatherings, even if unvaccinated people also are present. Masks are still recommended for most indoor activities, including small gatherings where unvaccinated people are present, and for crowded outdoor events like concerts or sporting events.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike told lawmakers during a hearing Tuesday evening that the state is working on a new option for people to show they’ve been vaccinated. The Chicago Tribune says that the state will not require people to use the pass.

As of today, Morgan County announced 4 new positive cases of COVID-19, along with 2 new hospitalizations. IDPH today reported 2,556 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 23 additional deaths.