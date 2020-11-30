Pritzker Urges Downstate Businesses to Apply for CURE Program

Local governments in downstate Illinois are being urged to apply for COVID-19 relief funds ahead of this week’s deadline. The spending status reports for the local CURE program is due Tuesday, December 1st. December 30th is the final day that costs can be incurred in the program.

Governor J.B. Pritzker says hundreds of downstate governments have yet to submit their application for the federal CURE Program, which reimburses communities for pandemic costs: “We still have more than 350 local government units that have not taken the simple yet necessary steps to claim their dollars. Funding which could help with off-setting basic costs for payroll, PPE, contact tracing, and other essential costs for their emergency response. That could include everything from overtime payroll for first responders or local human services or PPE plexiglass dividers and more.”

Pritzker says so far, only about $118 million of Illinois’ $250 million share of federal CURE Program monies have gone out or is on the way to communities. The application deadline is December 1st. More information is available at DCEO.Illinois.gov.