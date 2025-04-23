Pritzker Wanted to make the announcement in Jacksonville

Governor JB Pritzker’s selection of Jacksonville as a site to announce the RISE grants was not by accident or default.

The governor announced the availability of $20-million to 25 grantees around the state, plus an additional $10-million from the RISE grants.

He made the announcement at the south entrance to the Jacksonville square.

Jacksonville Main Street’s Judy Tighe says that was planned well before.

Tighe says members of Pritzker’s staff scouted out the site over the past week or two, and liked what Jacksonville has done downtown.

Tighe knows it’s a little dusty around parts of the square, but she says the wait will be worth it.

She says work on West State and on the north and south sides of the square should be done soon, and the results will improve the look downtown.

The RISE grants are intended to fund new initiatives, and make capital investments to accelerate economic recovery in Illinois. Pritzker says Springfield has ignored the smaller community needs for too long.

