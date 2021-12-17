Probable Cause Found in Gum Case

A Missouri court has found probable cause for the arraignment of a former Petersburg, Illinois resident.

According to KHQA in Quincy, Marion County Court in Missouri ordered for the arraignment of 34-year-old Raymond D. Gum on January 5th during a preliminary hearing held earlier this week.

Gum has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 34-year-old Crystal Cooper of Palmyra, Missouri.

Cooper’s body was found in a car in Palmyra, Missouri the morning of September 3rd. Palmyra Missouri Police Chief Eddie Bogue says Cooper had just moved into the area and was or had been in a romantic relationship with Gum however they were not living together at the time of her death.

Gum was taken into custody the following day in Petersburg, Illinois by Menard County Sheriff’s Deputies and U.S. Marshalls.