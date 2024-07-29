Processional Route For Chipman Services

Members of the Jacksonville community are being invited to join a vehicle processional or line the sidewalks to pay tribute to the late Robert E. “Bob” Chipman tomorrow afternoon.

After the conclusion of a memorial service at approximately 2:15 pm, the family will lead a memorial vehicle procession from the First Presbyterian Church, located at 870 West College Avenue. The processional will travel eastbound to South Clay Avenue. The processional then will turn on Clay and travel to East State Street, and then return westbound to Webster Avenue. The route will then turn south and return to West College for a short time before turning onto East Park Street. From East Park, the processional will turn onto Edgehill Drive and stop at Cummings Dining Hall on the Illinois College campus.

The family will meet friends for a Celebratory Gathering at the dining hall until 5:30PM.

For those unable to attend in person, First Prebyterian will provide a livestream of the service on YouTube at this link.

Memorials are encouraged to the following institutions Mr. Chipman spent his life serving: First Presbyterian Church, Illinois College, Jacksonville Area Museum Foundation, Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation, Prairieland United Way, and the Bob Freesen YMCA.

For more information or questions, please call Williamson Funeral Home during business hours at 217-243-1010.