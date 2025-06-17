Produce From Urban Farms in Jacksonville

By Gary Scott on June 17, 2025 at 5:43am

A Jacksonville agrihood is boasting of its first harvest.

The Gro Trust’s AGROWhood inititative yesterday announced its first produce from its community garden.

Dr Michael Woods says this first harvest marks a major milestone in the Gro Trust’s mission to changeover underused green space in Jacksonville into sustainable urban farms.

The garden is producing zucchini, tomatoes, peppers and leafy greens. And. Dr Woods says the produce is being delivered to local food pantries.

Dr Woods challenges all gardeners in the area to be part of the produce challenge.