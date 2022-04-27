Project Safe Neighborhood Concludes

By Benjamin Cox on April 27, 2022 at 2:55pm

The Illinois State Police announced the results of the Project Safe Neighborhood detail that began in October yesterday.

From October to yesterday, ISP officers worked jointly with officers in several counties including Cass and Sangamon for a total of 27 proactive saturation details.

As a result of the details, 85 arrests were made, 199 warnings were issued, and 142 citations were issued. The arrests included charges from sexual assault and child pornography to drug and traffic offenses.

Seized during the details were 12 guns, 1,725 grams of methamphetamine, 112,665 grams of cannabis, 15 LSD doses, 14 grams of cocaine, 5,311 grams of mushrooms, and two stolen vehicles.

Funding for Project Safe Neighborhood is provided for by grants through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance.