Propane Truck Driver Injured in Rollover Crash Near Greenfield

A semi truck driver was injured in Greene County yesterday after the truck toppled onto its side.

According to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, just after 8AM, Greene County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to respond to a single vehicle motor vehicle crash that had occurred on NE 900 Avenue, in the rural Greenfield area. Greenfield Police, Greenfield Fire & Rescue, and Greene County Ambulance also responded.

Upon investigation, it was determined that a 2025 Freightliner Propane Hauling single unit truck, owned by CHS Inc., out of Shipman was being driven by 48-year old Eric C. Pruitt of Godfrey. The truck was traveling northbound on NE 900 Avenue, when the driver told deputies that he was meeting a vehicle and got over too far and dropped down into the ditch. Pruitt said that he then tried to bring the vehicle back onto the roadway and then ended up over-correcting and ended up in the other ditch, rolling the propane vehicle onto its side.

The report says that Pruitt was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. He was transported to Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.