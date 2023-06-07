Property Tax Bills Mailed Out Friday in Morgan County

Property tax bills for Morgan County are going out this week.

Morgan County Treasurer Crystal Myers says that everything this year is pretty much the same as it has been the last two years: “The tax bills are going to be mailed out this Friday, June 9th. The first installment will be due July 10th and the second installment will be due September 15th. If you have a mobile home, payment will be due August 10th.

Myers says you have several options for payment: “You can make your payment at your local banks throughout the county, except for U.S. Bank. We have a drop box at the back door of the courthouse, and you can drop your payment in there. You can also use the postal mail or our online payment options. Of course, you can come in and see us if you want.”

Myers says the payment coupons will look slightly different than years past. She says she’s added date ranges and interest charges on the coupon for people who happen to pay their tax bill late. There will be a 1.5% increase on the payment after July 11th, which will increase by that increment every month thereafter.

Myers says people should check out the new online payment portal on morgancounty-il.com. She says that’s where information on dates and penalties for late payments can also be found.