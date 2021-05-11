Proposed Legislation Would Allow a Free Drink for Vaccinated Illinoisans

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 11, 2021 at 11:27am

Proposed legislation in the General Assembly could make vaccinated Illinoisans want to belly up to the bar.

House Bill 4078 was filled today in the Illinois House and would allow bars and restaurants to serve a single alcoholic beverage free of charge to customers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Michael J. Zalewski of Summit, Illinois is sponsor of the bill. He says he hopes it will encourage more people to get vaccinated.

If passed into law the customer would have to provide proof of having been vaccinated in order to receive the free drink, and the provision would expire after six months from the date of the bill’s passing.

The state of New Jersey as well as specific vaccination sites in Washington DC and Connecticut are offering similar programs for vaccinated residents.