Proud Richard’s To Feature Farm-to-Table Seasonal Menu at Historic Jacksonville Depot Location

A new concept is coming to a historic venue on Jacksonville’s east end this coming week.

Proud Richard’s will be opening in the former Lonzerotti’s located at the former Jacksonville Train Depot building at 600 East State Street.

Owner and Executive Chef Joe Standley, a Jacksonville native, returned to the area last year and purchased the building in hopes of creating a new dining concept for the Jacksonville.

Standley says the menu will focus on seasonal dishes and locally produced ingredients: “Our main focus is on seasonality and trying to use local products at the peak of freshness. One, it allows us to bring a product to the customer that isn’t outrageously expensive because it’s in season; and two, it’s just the best quality and it’s the best way to keep dollars in the town. I think that attention to detail is really what is going to set us apart, and being able to be a little more fluid with our menu and being able to change and grow as we move along.”

Standley has already partnered with Mueller Farms in Bluffs, 4 Lees Farm in Virginia, Oak Tree Organics in Ashland, and Hand of Fate Brewery in Petersburg for ingredients and pieces for the food & beverage menu. Standley says local producers should reach out to him on Facebook if they also would like to partner with him for a farm-to-table relationship.

Standley says one of the things that he hopes the local community will take away from a meal at Proud Richard’s is trust: “I don’t want to give you something that I consider sub-par. I enjoy the idea of trying to be able to build this sense of trust with our guests. When you walk through this door, the menu may be different, but you can always come to know and expect the quality of food that we are going to serve here. That’s the relationship that I am trying to build.”

The restaurant will open on Wednesday. Reservations by phone are now available by calling 217-243-7151. The normal hours of operation will be Tuesday through Thursday 5-9PM, Friday and Saturday 5-10PM, and Sunday 4-8PM.