Proud Richard’s To Open In Former Lonzerotti’s Location

A well-known Jacksonville restaurant that’s gone through a carousel of owners since it opened more than 30 years ago has yet another new owner.

Lonzerotti’s, located in the old Chicago & Alton Railroad station at 600 East State Street has been purchased by Joe Standley. The Springfield Business Journal reports that Standley, a 2011 Routt graduate and Jacksonville native, has spent his last decade in Chicago working in the hospitality industry.

Standley told the Springfield Business Journal he intends to offer contemporary American cuisine and source some menu items from local farmers.

Standley says the famous Lonzerotti Italian dressing will still be available in stores and is currently owned by a separate business in St. Louis.

Standley says he’s been making and selling his own salad dressing as a way to produce income while he renovates the East State location. Standley says he will be renaming the restaurant to Proud Richard’s and hopes to open the location some time this Fall.