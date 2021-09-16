Ptacek: Dist 117 Has No Other Option Than to Follow Mandate

Jacksonville School District 117’s only option is to comply with the state’s testing mandate.

That was the core response by District Superintendent Steve Ptacek to a recent letter sent to the school board stating that the state’s mandating of weekly testing of unvaccinated staff is a violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The letter was signed by 29 staff and more than 60 concerned citizens who asked for their voices to be heard for a possible solution to the matter.

Several members of the small crowd gathered at the meeting voiced those concerns after Ptacek read his written response to the letter. Ptacek says the district respects individuals on both sides of the issue.

He says he personally as well as the district as a whole regularly receives communications saying that the district is not doing enough and should force vaccinations, all the way to any mitigation efforts are a violation of civil rights.

Ptacek says after speaking with legal counsel and insurance representatives, the district has no other option than to follow the mandates laid out by the state.

“The point I was trying to make tonight is that this is an executive order that is carrying the weight of the removal of our recognition status behind it. We are not taking a political stance, we will remain politically neutral. But at this point in time, we have no option other than to follow that executive order.

Very different from the mask mandate which based upon last year’s success with masks and social distancing, we made a decision to mandate masks before the executive order. This current executive order about vaccination and testing, I can guarantee I would not have brought that to our school board as an option. We didn’t need it last year and we were successful.

But at this point in time after spending the last couple of weeks in in-depth meetings and discussions with multiple attorneys and multiple groups, and how the legislature is actually empowering ISBE to make even more decisions currently in the last couple days, we don’t have an option.”

Ptacek says the district will follow the mandates because that is the way the district honors its fiduciary responsibility to its taxpayers.

Ptacek says currently the executive order by Governor J.B. Pritzker, and the F.A.Q. of that order states clearly there are no religious exemptions for testing, however, there still are exemptions for vaccination. He says from the state’s position they are not honoring religious exemptions on testing nor would they honor any if District 117 allowed the exemptions.

He says he is frustrated that the mandates have put school districts on the front line of the legal arguments when the State of Illinois and public officials should be the ones facing and answering those questions.

“I do think that the Governor’s Office, IDPH, ISBE have placed school districts in an absolutely horrible position by being the ones that are shouldering the legal burden of many of these questions such as can a county health department quarantine beyond forty-eight hours, as was done in Adams County and Macoupin County.

And now this issue of what does exclusion mean under the executive order, when quite honestly those issues could be solved at the governor level or the legislature level, and they’re in session.

So I am pleading our governor, our legislature to do some small changes that clarify those issues and put the districts in a much more defensible position in following mandates that we did not create.”

Ptacek says the district’s legal counsel has advised that if the district were to allow an exemption for testing, mask-wearing, and the like that went against the mandates, someone suing the district due to the spread of the virus would have a much greater chance in court than someone suing over personal rights.

He says their insurance company advisers have also stated since the beginning of the pandemic that if the district does not follow the recommendations outlined by the State of Illinois, the district’s insurance would not cover any claims or legal filings brought against the district.

He says regardless of what the personal beliefs of any member of the district is, District 117 has no other choice than to follow the mandates, and he hopes the state will clarify these issues for everyone involved as soon as possible.