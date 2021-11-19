Ptacek fears OHSA Involvement with School Vaccination Mandates

By Gary Scott on November 19, 2021 at 12:24pm

Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek is concerned that OSHA will jump into the fray over shot mandates in schools.

OSHA is the occupational safety and health administration, which carries a heavy hand in industrial regulations.

Ptacek told the school board Wednesday night OSHA is potentially a scary agency that carries heavy fines.

Ptacek says OHSA has broad powers to invoke daily fines on industries found in violation of OHSA rules.

The Biden Administration regulations involve industry that staffs over 100 people, which would include Jacksonville School District 117.

Ptacek thinks the courts will steer away from OHSA.

OHSA announced on Friday that he it had suspended the Biden Administration vaccine mandate. The suspension was announced on the heels on an injunction filed in the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals after challenges from five other states. Ptacek is watching closely the courts, Congress, and the General Assembly through the end of this year, and in January.

Ptacek also has concerns about the Illinois State Board of Education tying funding for schools for new regulations for masks and COVID prevention.