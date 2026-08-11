Ptacek Pleased with M-W Grade School Construction

By Gary Scott on August 11, 2026 at 9:53am

The Jacksonville school district 117 administration is excited about the progress made for the new Murrayville Woodson Grade School.

The school is being built at Water Tower Road and the Woodson-Winchester blacktop.

Jacksonville school superintendent Steve Ptacek says the building should be sealed up before winter.

He says the contractor is impressed with the progress the construction team has made.

The plan is to open the school before the 2027-28 school year.

Meanwhile, Ptacek says he has heard from disappointed parents of students at North Jacksonville grade school, that the school has not been included in rebuild plans.

But, he says there is only so much money available, and the money was put to where it was needed most. He says the school board may be a victim of the projects’ success.

The school district has been able to do the redesigns for Jacksonville middle school, and the South, Lincoln, Washington, and Eisenhower schools