Ptacek says Crystal Ball Cloudy for School Funding help for Illinois and the Feds

Jacksonville Steve Ptacek expects tough times for the Jacksonville and other school districts around the state because of the uncertainty at the federal level.

Ptacek made the comments after the school board meeting Wednesday night.

Ptacek says it remains to be seen as to whether this is the new norm, or a temporary situation.

But, he says the school district has the funds to weather the storm. But only for a short period. Any long standing slump in federal or state funding would prompt a more immediate discussion about funding alternatives and new funding sources.

Ptacek says the federal level is in an upheaval because no one knows for sure what the dissolution of the Department of Education will do.

He says he wouldn’t be surprised if the free lunch program goes away. But, he says he would be shocked if the free lunch program for students in need would be dropped.

Ptacek emphasizes that school district 117 sits well now. But, the future is on shaky grounds, and school boards’ collective hands are tied as to how much money school boards can seek in a levy.

