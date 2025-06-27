Ptacek Urging Himself to be Patient With New School

By Gary Scott on June 27, 2025 at 6:35am

Jacksonville school superintendent Steve Ptacek is emphasizing patience when it comes to the construction of the new school south of Woodson.

The new grade school building will replace the Murrayville-Woodson Grade School, and is to be located at the corner of the Woodson-Winchesrter Blacktop and Water Tower Road.

A fast growing corn crop may be harvested early, clearing the way for the building project.

But, Ptacek says engineers are careful with the design of the building.

He says the progress is not running behind. He acknowledges that he is anxious about getting off to a quick start, but He says the design of a new school building is more challenging that retro fitting an older building.

Ptacek hoped the project could begin early. But, he knows the school district should not rush the project.

Jamie Cosgriff is with Graham and Hyde Architects, and is designing and drawing up plans for the new school.