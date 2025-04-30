Ptacek Wants Answers about PPRT

Jacksonville school district 117 superintendent Steve Ptacek says school leaders all over the state are scratching their collective heads wondering what the state will do next with the personal property replacement tax funds.

Ptacek says this school district lost $4-million over the past couple of years because of decisions made by the state about how much money schools get.

He says the formula has not been revealed by Illinois government.

His requests to determine how the formula is set up have gone unanswered.

The PPRT is driven mainly by big industry, and when communities lose big industry, like Jacksonville, the impact is big.

Ptacek says the Monticello school district has lost 50-percent of its funding base.

He knows from where the money comes. Ptacek just doesn’t know how the state figures who gets what.

He would just like to know for planning purposes.

Ptacek says going through the freedom of information act may be the only way he can begin to know what are currently the “unknowns.”

