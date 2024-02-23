Public Comment Period Open On USPS Processing & Distribution Center Reviews in Central IL

Several United State Postal Service Centers in Illinois are under facility reviews.

Processing and Distribution Centers in Peoria, Springfield, and Champaign are currently in the public comment review period of the facility reviews, which began in January.

13th District Congressomwan Nikki Budzinski has urged the public to take advantage of the current open comment period.

According to the review announcement, the plan includes initiatives to improve the mail and package processing, logistics, and delivery networks of the Postal Service and to drive innovation in products and services. The review will not result in this facility’s closure or career employee layoffs.

According to the announcement, the review may determine that if facilities are to have mail processing operations moved elsewhere. The announcement says that if that determination occurs, the facility will be repurposed for other usage and the employees will be retained either through transfers or retraining.

Members of the local community may submit comments for the Springfield, IL center at this link https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mpfr-springfield-il .



Peoria is here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mpfr-peoria-il

Champaign is here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mpfr-champaign-il

16th District Congressman Darin LaHood and 17th District Congressman Eric Sorenson issued a letter to USPS Postmaster General Louis Dejoy this week expressing concerns about the review. Both Congressmen express concern that jobs at the Peoria facility will be moved out of that area and cause issues with efficiencies and further delays with mail delivery.