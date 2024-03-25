Public Forum Tomorrow Night in Springfield Over USPS Consolidation Plan

Residents throughout Central Illinois could soon feel the increase in delayed mail service.

Springfield’s processing and distribution center will soon have all of its packages and unprocessed mail redirected to St. Louis, Missouri under a consolidation plan by the United States Postal Service.

Illinois’ federal elected officials have all decried the change, saying it will cause further delays in mail service to rural areas and relocate dozens of jobs out of state.

A public meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow night at 6PM at the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 3100 South Dirksen Parkway in Springfield for people to make public comments directly to the USPS about the consolidation plan.

13th District Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski says people can also make comments in writing online.

The link to the comment portal can also be found here. The consolidation plan will also effect facilities in Champaign, Milan, and Peoria.