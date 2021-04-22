Public Hearing and Special Meeting to be Held Tonight

The Village of South Jacksonville Board of Trustees will meet in special session this evening.

A public hearing to address questions, comments, and concerns from the public over a proposed ordinance requiring rental property addresses to be registered in the village on an annual basis will begin at 6:30 pm.

The Board will be hearing from representatives of the Jacksonville Landlord Association as well as any members of the public on the issue during the meeting.

A special session of the Village Board will then be held at 7:00 pm, or immediately following the Landlord Ordinance Hearing.

Trustees will consider action items that include accepting the resignation of personnel from at least one department. Approval or appointment of department hirings, approval of IMRF resolutions, and approval of the codification ordinances.

The meetings will be held at the South Jacksonville Village Hall on Dewey Drive beginning at 6:30 this evening.

For those wishing to attend remotely, they may dial 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 993 584 5163. The pass code is 62650.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/9935845163?pwd=b3kvdTJzZnRnMFJENm9xcnR4dC82Zz09