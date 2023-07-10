Public Hearing Announced for Proposed Ameren Rate Increase

Ameren Illinois customers will have another opportunity to comment on the company’s proposed multi-year rate plan this month.

The Illinois Commerce Commission has announced a public hearing will be held on Wednesday, July 19th at 6:00 pm at the Decatur Civic Center. Public comments can also be submitted for all those who are unable to attend.

Ameren filed the petition with the ICC in January of this year seeking the rate adjustment for about a $160 million increase on the natural gas side and about a $435.6 million increase over the next four years on the electric side.

The change would mean the average household would see estimated increases of about $6 a month on the electric side and a slight increase in natural gas.

An ICC Administrative Law Judge and ICC staff will be present at the hearing to accept public comments, and Ameren Illinois representatives will be in attendance as well. Verbal comments will be limited to three minutes per person.

Those unable to attend the hearing can submit public comments with the ICC through its website at icc.illinois.gov in Docket Nos. 22-0487/23-0082.

Comments may also be left with an ICC Consumer Services Division Counselor by calling toll-free 1-800-524-0795 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.