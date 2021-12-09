Public Hearing Scheduled for Franklin School District Tax Levy

The Franklin School District will be holding a public hearing next week for consideration of next year’s tax levy.

According to an announcement by the Franklin Community School District No. 1, the proposed corporate and special purpose property tax levy for 2021 totals $3,653,922.00, an 8.4% increase over 2020.

The figures include estimated taxes for debt service and public building commission leases for 2021 are set to come in 1.75% lower than last year at $220,925.96.

The District Public Hearing will be held next Wednesday, December 15th at 6:30 pm in the Media Room at 110 State Street in Franklin.

According to the announcement, anyone who wishes to appear and present testimony to the taxing district at the public hearing is instructed to contact the Franklin Superintendent Jeff Waggener at 110 State Street, or by phone at 217-675-2395.