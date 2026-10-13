Public Hearing to be held in White Hall over permanent closure of Greene Co. Work Camp

Residents will have an opportunity later this month to weigh in on the proposed permanent closure of the Greene County Work Camp near Roodhouse.

The Illinois Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability (COGFA) will hold a public hearing Thursday, October 22nd, at 1 p.m. at the North Greene Unit Office (former White Hall Elementary School building), located at 250 East Sherman Street in White Hall.

According to the Jacksonville Journal-Courier, the facility has housed no inmates since March of 2020, before pandemic-related restrictions took effect. The state temporarily closed the camp in 2023 before announcing plans in August to permanently close it, along with three other correctional work camp and impact program facilities around the state.

The Illinois Department of Corrections says employees at the affected facilities will be reassigned to their parent institutions, with no layoffs expected. Greene County Work Camp employees would be reassigned to Jacksonville Correctional Center.

Thursday’s hearing will include testimony from corrections officials and members of the public, including facility employees.

The commission plans to hold a final hearing in Springfield during the proposed Veto Session, the week of November 16th, to vote on its recommendation regarding the proposed closures.

Those wishing to submit oral or written testimony can contact the commission at 217-785-5320 or email facilityclosure@ilga.gov.