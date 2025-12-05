Public Meeting on 117 Tax Levy

By Gary Scott on December 5, 2025 at 10:33am

Jacksonville school superintendent Steve Ptacek plans to hold a meeting the third week of December on the school board’s proposed 2026 tax levy.

The school board is considering seeking a 10-percent increase.

Ptacek says the tax levy increase request is partially fueled by the property tax extension limitation law, or PTELL.

He says he will show that a 10-percent increase in the tax levy, which is the requested amount a government body seeks, does not necessarily hike property taxes by the same amount. Other factors, including changes in assessments drive the bills more directly. And, PTELL caps the property taxes at the CPI, the consumer price index, 2-point-9 percent.

Ptacek will conduct the presentation Monday, December 15th at 6 PM at Jacksonville Middle School.

The same presentation will be conducted at the 6 PM regular school board meeting on Wednesday, the 17th.

