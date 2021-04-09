Public Meeting Soon for Downtown Ideas

Jacksonville Main Street’s Judy Tighe wants public feedback about what’s going on in downtown Jacksonville.

Tighe and Main Street were ready for public input at a meeting last March, when the state shut everything down for COVID.

Tighe is anxious to re-schedule that session soon.

She says the public needs a voice for the downtown which we all own.

Tighe says the public input in the past was used to fashion grant applications. That may still happen, but she says it’s important to hear from the people either way.

No date has been set for the session, but Tighe hopes it might be held before summer.

Main Street is bringing back the free downtown concert series starting June 4th. The series will continue every Friday through the summer, take two weeks off for the 4th of July and the Morgan County Fair, and return for four more shows through August 6th.

The summer culminates with the craft brew festival, and an art fair August 7th.