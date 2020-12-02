Public Schools Foundation Running Annual Matching Gift Campaign

The Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation will once again be running a matching gift campaign throughout the month of December. The Foundation has $5,000 to match donations received through the end of the year via funds donated by the Foundation’s Board of Directors.

The matching gift campaign will go directly back to Jacksonville School District 117 through the Foundation’s annual giving to enhance educational programs, awarding teacher grants and scholarships, and through financing its annual drive for coats, hats, gloves, and shoes for under-privileged students in the district.

Recently, the Foundation donated backpacks full of school supplies to 5 children who recently lost their home in a residential fire. This is just one example of the Foundation’s generosity to the school district community.

Checks can be mailed to 211 West State Street, Jacksonville, IL 62650; and online credit card donations can be made through the Foundation’s link at www.jsd117.org.