Public weighs in on Sangamon County data center proposal, City of Waverly weighs water utility options

Sangamon County officials continue to take public input on a proposed data center in Talkington Township, with the discussion gaining momentum this week.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, the Sangamon County Board held a public hearing at the Bank of Springfield Center, as reported by the State Journal-Register. The hearing focused on a rezoning request that would allow a large-scale data center complex to be built on roughly 280 acres of farmland southwest of Springfield.

CyrusOne, the developer, outlined plans for a multi-building campus with construction beginning as early as 2026, depending on demand and available power capacity. The site was selected in part because of its proximity to the Double Black Diamond Solar Farm. According to reporting from the Illinois Times, the company says it expects to invest nearly half a billion dollars and projects long-term property-tax revenue of several million dollars per year once the center is fully built out.

But concerns about utilities — especially water — are surfacing in nearby Waverly.

In the December 5th edition of the Waverly Journal, local officials said they recently met with a representative from the data center and forwarded water-usage estimates to the city’s consulting engineer and attorney. A public meeting on the city’s next steps is planned for around December 17th, after engineers review system capacity.

Mayor Jeff Baines and Utilities Superintendent John Lyons say that while daily gallon usage may be within Waverly’s capabilities, the city cannot meet the data center’s fire-suppression demands. Data center officials indicated they would construct tanks and truck in water if necessary.

The center would purchase water through the Apple Creek Water District — not directly from Waverly — but Apple Creek buys its water from Waverly Lake. City leaders note that the water fee Apple Creek pays is fixed under contract, meaning the city would not recover added costs or wear on its system even if Apple Creek charged the data center higher rates.

Officials also emphasized that the data center could pursue other suppliers if Waverly or Apple Creek declines to participate.

Meanwhile, Sangamon County must still vote on the rezoning request, which may happen as early as this month.