Pumpkin Festival Headed indoors

By Gary Scott on October 17, 2025 at 6:39am

It looks like tomorrow’s Pumpkin Festival is headed indoors.

Rain chances for Saturday have surpassed 90 percent for the event, originally pegged for the square downtown.

Judy Tighe of Jacksonville Main Street says it appears the event will be moved indoors at the Morgan county fairgrounds.

She says the event will be in the pavilion on the fairgrounds, thanks to the Jacksonville Speedway and Morgan County Fair board. The hours will remain the same….10 AM to 2 PM.

Tighe says the planned activities will remain the same, where possible.

They include pumpkin decorating, pet costumes and the ususal activities.

Tighe is still basking in the glow of Jacksonville’s 200th birthday celebration earlier this month. She says the response from the public both before and after the event has been remarkable.