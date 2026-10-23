Pumpkin Festival Saturday

By Gary Scott on October 23, 2026 at 10:38am

It’s all orange and all pumpkins in downtown Jacksonville tomorrow.

The annual Pumpkin Festival will be held tomorrow on the square starting at 10.

Judy Tighe of Jacksonville Main Street says activities be busy right from the start.

There will be a pumpkin seed spitting contest, inflatable costume races, and food.

Tighe says the pets will be involved.

The dressed pets will be involved in a parade to show off their stuff

Tighe says there will also be a foam party in the afternoon.

The day culminates with the pumpkin drop. Tighe says work of the former Sears Building on the north side of the square has prevented the pumpkin drop from the rooftop. She says the fireman’s ladder truck will provide the new platform for the drop.