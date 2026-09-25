PUW Breakfast to Go

Prairieland United Way will offer its annual drive through breakfast in mid October.
The event will be from 7 to 9 AM at the Jacksonville Hampton Inn Thursday, October 15th.
Guests will get a breakfast to go bag for $10. It will include breakfast foods, snacks, drinks and a newspaper.
Dine in seating is available by reservation only. Up to 12 people can be seated every half hour.
Only 300 breakfast bags will be available and will be distributed on a first come first served basis.
Delivery is also available for pre orders of 10 or more breakfasts.
The money raised goes to the Friends United Way campaign.
Call 217-291-0415 for delivery or to make a reservation.