PUW Drive Thru Breakfast

By Gary Scott on October 9, 2025 at 6:30pm

A breakfast is being offered to benefit Prairieland United Way tomorrow morning at the Hampton Inn.

It will be a drive through breakfast for $10 from 7 to 9 AM tomorrow.

And, Karen Walker of Prairieland says the breakfast is yours without even leaving your vehicle.

The bag includes biscuits and gravy, a newspaper, fruit, coffee, water, a snack bar, and a cookie.

Walker says delivery is available for those who order now.

She says people interested in having delivery must order 10 or more meals, and call the order in to the Hampton Inn.

Walker says people don’t need to call ahead for one or two. Just drive through, pay the $10, and drive away with a breakfast.

All proceeds from the event go into the United Way.