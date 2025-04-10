PUW Ends on a High

By Gary Scott on April 9, 2025 at 7:20pm

The 2024 Prairieland United Way campaign drew to a close on a high note last night.

The campaign ended just short of a half million dollars…$492,000.

Volunteers, agency leaders, and campaign personnel gathered at the Twisted Tree.

Campaign co chairperson Jodee Nell says the task back in September was daunting.

She says it was going so smoothly in December that she was a bit nervous, but it turned out for no reason.

Her co chair Kevin Eckhoff says it is truly a community effort. He says all the money stays in Jacksonville and the surrounding area.

Money from the campaign funds 28 programs in 19 community agencies.

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, Bound to Stay Bound, and the Farmers State Bank and Trust Company were recognized for the top business contributors to the campaign.

A one time chair person of a past campaign..Ginny Fanning..was honored with the Helen Baldwin Award.

She says the award means a lot to her because of her friendship with Helen Baldwin, and her love for United Way.

WLDS-WEAI was among the businesses honored for employee contributions.

Stephen Symons of Dimond Brothers Insurance was handed the gavel by Trevor Huffman to take over as president of the board for next year.

