PUW Keeping Pace with Last Year

By Gary Scott on November 12, 2026 at 10:33am

This year’s Prairieland United Way campaign is running ahead of last year’s totals.

The drive last year raised over $515-thousand. The goal this year is $500-thousand.

Executive director Karen Walker says she is pleased with the work of the chairwomen this year.

Walker says the campaign is off to a great start, running just ahead of last year’s pace.

Walker says the Dine Out Wednesday fundraiser just finished, and she says it raised as much money as it did a year ago.

Walker says the employee groups later this month and next will give the campaign a big boost.

The next big fundraiser for United Way is United We Sip, November 24th at the Twisted Tree. Tickets are $50 a person, and two VIP tables for eight people each are available for $800 each.

Raffle tickets are also available at $50 each. Winners will get a selection of three different high priced bourbons.