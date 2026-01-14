PUW Mandatory Meeting Thursday

By Gary Scott on January 14, 2026 at 12:15pm

The Prairieland United Way will host a pre-allocation informational meeting this morning at Jacksonville city hall.

The meeting begins at 9 in the commission room on the second floor of Jacksonville city hall.

United Way executive director Karen Walker says this is a mandatory meeting for Illinois 501-C 3 not for profit organizations in Morgan, Scott, Cass and northern Greene counties.

Application requirements, procedures and deadlines will be reviewed.

Walker says United Way needs an IRS tax exempt letter, copy of the by laws, hiring procedures and the corporate charter.

The annual file also needs the current board list, complete with officers and a meeting schedule, annual reports, an audit and a couple of income file reports for the IRS and Illinois revenue.