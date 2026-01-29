PUW Nearing its goal

Prairieland United Way is edging closer to its goal.
Prairieland United Way director Karen Walker says the goal is $475-thousand, and the campaign has hit beyond the $430-thousand mark.
Walker says the update gives campaign workers confidence.
She is very optimistic that the campaign will surpass its goal.
Walker says a polar plunge this weekend at K’s Creek is designed to raise funds.
And, she says ticket sales are brisk for the Price Is United planned for a week from Saturday.
The polar plunge will feature 15 people, who signed up to the take the plunge at 4 PM Saturday in an ice bath inside. Walker says the idea came from Ryne Turke, who is co-chairman of the campaign with Daniel Hackett. But, Turke says the five people who raise the most can avoid the ice bath.