PUW Nearing its goal

By Gary Scott on January 29, 2026 at 6:54am

Prairieland United Way is edging closer to its goal.

Prairieland United Way director Karen Walker says the goal is $475-thousand, and the campaign has hit beyond the $430-thousand mark.

Walker says the update gives campaign workers confidence.

She is very optimistic that the campaign will surpass its goal.

Walker says a polar plunge this weekend at K’s Creek is designed to raise funds.

And, she says ticket sales are brisk for the Price Is United planned for a week from Saturday.

The polar plunge will feature 15 people, who signed up to the take the plunge at 4 PM Saturday in an ice bath inside. Walker says the idea came from Ryne Turke, who is co-chairman of the campaign with Daniel Hackett. But, Turke says the five people who raise the most can avoid the ice bath.