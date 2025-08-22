PUW off and running

By Gary Scott on August 22, 2025 at 6:27am

The Prairieland United Way campaign officially kicked off with a golf theme at K’s Creek last night.

Co-chairmen Daniel Hackett and Ryne Turke talked about this year’s theme, Team United, and the goal of $475-thousand.

United Way board president Stephen Symons says the money stays local, and goes a long way to help the 28 agencies in need.

He says three years ago, there were 56-thousand people in the PUW service area, and the money from the campaign helped provide over 65-thousand units of service.

Symons says what many people forget is that the money raised here is often seed money for more funds.

He says agencies oftentimes use the donations to match state and federal grants that in effect, doubles their money.

Prairieland United Way covers Morgan, Scott, Cass and northern Greene counties.