PUW on Track

By Gary Scott on November 13, 2025 at 6:44am

The Prairieland United Way campaign appears to be on track toward this year’s goal.

The campaign started in August. The goal is $475-thousand.

PUW executive director Karen Walker says the campaign is edging up to the 50-ercent mark.

She says the campaign has crossed the $210-thousand mark.

Walker says the big push through the end of this year is with employee groups.

She says that a major part of the campaign.

The campaign co chairs this year are Ryne Turke and Daniel Hackett.

The next public event is the United We Sip bourbon tasting later this month.

Tickets for the event at Twisted tree on the 25th are sold out. But, Walker says they still have about half the raffle tickets left.

They are $60 each, and holders need not be present to win.

There are four packages that include Pappy Van Winkel, Whistle Pig, EH Taylor and Knob Creek.

Interested people can call United Way at 245-4557.