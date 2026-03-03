PUW Soars Above the Goal

By Gary Scott on March 3, 2026 at 11:43am

This year’s Prairieland United Way campaign surpassed the half million dollar mark.

The campaign wrapped up the final week of February.

Executive director Karen Walker says the final tally put together today was $517,500. That’s 9 percent more than the goal of $475-thousand.

Walker says the two co chairmen, Daniel Hackett and Ryne Turke worked throughout the campaign with their own goal of $500-thousand.

She says both were working the final days of last month.

Turke and Hackett came up with several new ideas, including a polar plunge, a hots chip challenge, and got the local eateries involved again in the final weeks.

Walker says the extra $42-thousand is money that is needed.

She said requests for this year came in $70-thousand beyond the goal, so the money is needed. Walker says the final total also surpassed last year’s campaign that raised $492-thousand.

Allocation meetings begin next week with volunteer members from the community.

The annual meeting is tentatively set for the Twisted Tree April 15th.