PUW Surpasses a third of the Goal

By Gary Scott on October 22, 2025 at 10:48am

The Prairieland United Way campaign is over a third of a way to its goal of $475-thousand.

The kick off was held in August.

Executive director Karen Walker says the campaign has gone well, and is right on pace

She says it checks in at 35 percent, after a couple of employee groups reported.

Walker says the employee campaigns make up the bulk of the money raised.

Employee groups should report by the end of the year. They make up 2-thirds of the overall campaign.

The dine out for PUW tonight is at Leo’s Pizza.

Co-chairs Ryne Turke and Daniel Hackett have pledged to add two inches to the large pizza for every 25 meals purchased tonight. And, they promise to eat it once the night is done.

Next week, the dine out location is the Hangout, and on November 5th, Walker says the Burger Board has been added.