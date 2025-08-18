PUW Week Includes Kick Off

By Gary Scott on August 18, 2025 at 11:55am

The 2025 Prairieland United Way officially kicks off this week.

PUW executive director Karen Walker says the busy week actually started Sunday with the Family fun Event at the Bob Freesen YMCA. Despite the heat, Walker says the event was well received.

This year’s co-chairmen are Daniel Hackett and Ryne Turke.

Hackett says the week’s activities continue today with a blood draw at CNB Bank.

The preference is to have people make appointments to give blood. But, Hackett says they will take walk ins.

Hackett says next up after today is a chance to raise money for PUW while eating good food.

Hackett says Papa Murphy is the first restaurant is the first of a local eatery participating in Dine In Wednesdays. A list of all the restaurants is available on the PUW website and facebook page.

Turke says the kick off for the campaign, complete with celebrity bar tenders, will be late Thursday afternoon and early Thursday evening at K”s Creek. Turke and Hackett will speak at the kick off event and other activities are planned from 4:30 to 6:30.

Walker says the campaign has already hit the 12-percent mark before actually officially starting.

All the money raised from the campaign stays in the service area. The goal this year is $475-thousand.