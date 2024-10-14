QR Code, Podcast Returning in Q4 for Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers

The Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers broke even on tips from the greater community in the third quarter.

Crime Stoppers started a tip enhancement program during the third quarter for firearm and methamphetamine-related crimes. If a firearm or methamphetamine are found on a person or in a vehicle at the time of arrest, the tipster will receive an enhanced reward.

Hamilton says that Quarter 4 has a few more new things coming: “We’re certainly not done yet with evolving and getting our message out there. We hope to get our podcast back up and running again. You will probably see a QR Code that will take you to our website in the next month or so. We plan on distributing those QR Codes on stickers and putting them up in the schools and public places.”

In the third quarter, out of 67 tips, 1 case was solved and 7 arrests were made, resulting in $700 worth of rewards being paid out. The number of tips was up by 4 compared to the previous quarter, while cases solved dropped by 1, and arrests remained even.