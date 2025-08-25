Qualifying Ameren Customers May Get Some Help with Those High Energy Bills

A reduction of available energy resources in the Ameren Illinois service territory has caused the price of electricity to increase during the summer months. The higher supply costs, combined with extremely hot and humid conditions and increased at-home energy usage, have led to higher-than-normal electric bills for many Ameren Illinois customers.

Now Income-qualified customers who have fallen behind on their energy bills can apply for payment assistance from Ameren through their local Illinois LIHEAP (Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program) agency. Eligible customers can receive a one-time grant of $150 toward their energy bill. To identify your local LIHEAP agency and determine your eligibility for funding, visit HelpIllinoisFamilies or call 833-711-0374 while funds are available.

This support comes from an Ameren program announced earlier this month that is providing 4 million dollars to assistance agencies to help customers who have been impacted by rising electricity supply prices and extreme summer temperatures.