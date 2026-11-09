Quiet Morgan County Board meeting

By Gary Scott on November 9, 2026 at 10:28am

There were no fireworks at this morning’s Morgan County board meeting.

A couple of the people who spoke at the meeting, questioned the county using Ancil Glick in Chicago.

Lynn Bolhman says the firm has been used by other entities in discussions about data centers. And, Kara Koeffel questioned why or when the county hired the firm.

The city of Jacksonville is using the law firm to handle Freedom of Information Act requests.

Mike Woodyard urged the county board to write Governor JB Pritzker prior to the veto session about data centers. Woodyard is fearful that all of what is needed for a data center is available near his home, and the county has no say in data center sightings because there is no county board zoning ordinance.

The board is now in its second 6 month moratorium as commissioners research and take public comment about a proposed data center ordinance.

The only action of the county board this morning was paying $538, 200 in bills, mainly for the election, west central dispatch and risk management insurance.

The board also approved a delinquent tax payment.