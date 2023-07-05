Quincy ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Murder Suspect Is Said to Be On the Run

Quincy Police are asking the public in West Central Illinois to be on the look out for a man allegedly involved in a murder that’s armed & dangerous and on the run.

KHQA reports that Quincy Police and U.S. Marshals are looking for 19-year old Victor A. Weems III. A warrant was issued for Weems’ arrest on May 25th after the shooting death of 47-year old Dana A. Lawton in the 1100 block of Jefferson Street in Quincy. Lawton is said to have been sitting on a porch at her residence where she was struck by gunfire as an innocent bystander.

Lawton was taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy and later transferred to St. Johns Hospital in Springfield, where she later died.

Weems was originally charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, but those charges were upgraded to first-degree murder on May 30th, with a bond set at $5 million.

Police say Weems III has a number of additional warrants out for his arrest for violent felony crimes. Those crimes include home invasion, aggravated battery, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a stolen vehicle, and obstructing identification.

Quincy Police have reason to believe Weems III has fled Quincy and are working with the United States Marshals Service to locate and apprehend him and bring him back to Adams County. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Weems is a black male with black, curly hair and brown eyes. He stands approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds. He may have a mustache and goatee. His last known address was in the 600 block of Lind Street in Quincy.

If you have any information about Weems’ whereabouts, please contact the Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474, call the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470, or the U.S Marshal’s Service. Tips may also be left at quincycrimestoppers.com.