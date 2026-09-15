Quincy Billionaire Steps Forward

By Gary Scott on September 15, 2026 at 10:50am

The holder of the winning $1-billion winning lottery ticket has stepped forward, but the public still doesn’t have a name.

The winning ticket was bought before the August 12th Powerball drawing at Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh on North 36th Street in Quincy.

The lottery department says the winner has stepped forward to claim the ticket, but wants to remain anonymous, for now.

The ticket is technically worth $1-billion-40 thousand. It is the second largest lottery prize ever won in Illinois.

Lottery officials say the winner told them they chose a quick pick, and spent $2 on a single line of Power ball numbers.

The winner told lottery representatives they have experienced a full range of emotions, from disbelief to overwhelming elation.