Quincy City Council Approves Temporary Office Lease For Congresswoman Mary Miller

The Quincy City Council has approved a lease for office space for Congresswoman Mary Miller on Tuesday night.

The temporary lease is supposed to allow Miller’s office find a private space to permanently lease as her Congressional office in Quincy. According to Muddy River News, the temporary lease will be for $500 a month on the second floor of Quincy City Hall and will expire in May.

On January 9th, a private citizen brought concern about using a publicly-funded resource for a member of Congress. The citizen said it set a bad precedent for the city and may bring about a security concern should Miller’s actions roil members of the local community.

The Quincy City Council waived its traditional three readings and approved the lease 11-1, with Quincy Second Ward Alderman Dave Bauer casting the lone ‘no’ vote.