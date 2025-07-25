Quincy man arrested for incident with stolen vehicle at Pere Marquette State Park

A Quincy man has been arrested by Jersey County Sheriff’s deputies after an incident at Pere Marquette State Park over this past weekend.

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday that Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten had filed multiple felony charges against Tanner T. Eyler, 28, of Quincy from actions and alleged criminal conduct at Pere Marquette State Park near Grafton on July 20. Eyler has been charged with Armed Habitual Criminal (Class X felony), Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle (Class 2 felony), and Theft over $500 (Class 3 felony). Eyler is being lodged at the Jersey County Jail.

According to the report, on July 20, a Jersey County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling along Scenic Drive near the park and came across Eyler standing near a pickup truck that had run off the road. When the deputy attempted to make contact with Eyler, Eyler is said to have fled on foot into a nearby wooded area down into a steep ravine. Subsequent investigation of the truck revealed that it along with a camper had been allegedly stolen out of the State of Missouri days prior. In addition, on the evening prior to the initial incident in the park, Eyler is said to have fled from police in the stolen truck from police in East Alton. A manhunt ensued using officers from the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office, IDNR Conservation Police, and a drone from the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office. Eyler was not able to be located and an all-points bulletin was placed by the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office through their mobile app and through a Facebook post, warning the public.

Following the bulletin, tips about Eyler’s whereabouts were said to have come in indicating that Eyler was in the area of Pere Marquette State Park. A Jersey County K9 officer and his partner are said to have located Eyler sleeping in a pavilion across from the park a short time later. Officers from the Grafton Police, Conservation officers, and other sheriff’s deputies arrived to the scene and apprehended Eyler after another small foot chase. During his apprehension, the report says that a loaded handgun was found in Eyler’s pocket during his arrest.

Eyler made his first court appearance on the charges on Thursday morning in Jersey County Circuit Court. The State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to deny Eyler pretrial release. Eyler’s defense counsel asked for a continuance on that petition. Eyler remains lodged at the Jersey County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 25.